No IRBs for new Tyson plant near Tonganoxie

Local officials have backed away from offering a key incentive for a planned Tyson Foods Inc. chicken-processing plant in northeast Kansas.

The Lawrence Journal-World reports Leavenworth County commissioners said Monday that they’re no longer prepared to issue industrial revenue bonds for the $320 million project south of Tonganoxie.

The commission voted 2-1 to rescind a previous resolution favoring $500 million in bonds to help finance the project. The resolution would have made the project eligible for an 80 percent property-tax reduction.

The commission’s vote came three days after a town hall meeting persuaded local legislators to oppose the project. From 2,000 to 3,000 people attended, and many objected to the project.

The Springdale, Arkansas-based Tyson announced its plans earlier this month and said the new plant would employ 1,600 workers.