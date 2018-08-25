WIBW News Now!

No KU Band Day this year for first time in 70 years

by on August 25, 2018 at 9:02 AM (2 hours ago)

For the first time in 70 years, the University of Kansas Band day will not occur.

The Lawrence Journal World reported Friday that the event has been canceled this year.

The tradition was that regional high school marching bands would meet in Lawrence and parade down Massachusetts Street, then perform at halftime during a home football game.

Portions of the event have been canceled in the past but this is the first time the entire day has been canceled.

Matt Smith, associate director of bands, says the event was canceled because of increasing costs. Other factors were logistical issues and a drop in participation from high school bands.

In the past, the city had charged nominal fees for the parade, but this year it wanted more than $1,000.

