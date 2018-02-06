No one hurt in apartment fire Monday

A fire at the Belmark Apartments in Topeka Monday afternoon briefly displaced 10 people.

According to a release from the Topeka Fire Department, they were called to the 1200 Block of South Polk just before 2 p.m. Monday.

Fire crews reported smoke showing from the street side of the two story wood framed apartment building. The building had twelve apartments. Ten were occupied. Fire crews quickly attacked the fire that had spread from the bottom floor toward the upper floors. All occupants and pets escaped the fire with no injuries.

Initial investigation found that the fire was likely accidental, associated with the use of a portable propane torch during remodeling. Origin of the fire was within the living room in apartment #7A. Total estimated loss is $40,000. Seven adults and 3 children were assisted by the Red Cross as a result of the fire.