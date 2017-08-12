No one hurt in Saturday morning electrical fire in Topeka

No one was hurt in a Saturday morning electrical fire, but the Kansas Avenue Bridge was briefly closed as Topeka Firefighters battled a blaze at 109 North Kansas Avenue. Light smoke was showing from the three story building when firefighters arrived. Firefighters were able to keep the fire from spreading, and no one was inside.

Fire investigators found that the fire was accidental and electrical branch circuitry was to blame. There was about $85,000 in damage. $75,000 of that was in the structure, with $10,000 in contents.

Kansas Gas Service and Westar Energy assisted, along with three engines, one truck and one aerial ladder truck in addition to command and investigative personnel.