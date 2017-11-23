WIBW News Now!

No more open carry in Lawrence city buildings; concealed carry still permitted

by on November 23, 2017 at 1:00 PM (3 hours ago)

The Lawrence City Commission has voted to prohibit openly carrying firearms in city buildings.

The Lawrence Journal-World reports that the unanimous decision Tuesday affects the more than 40 buildings owned or leased by the city. Changes to the city code also place significant penalties for violating the ban.

Commissioner Matthew Herbert says guns in city hall would negatively affect discourse at commission meetings.

Banning the open carry of firearms in certain government buildings is allowed under state law provided the appropriate signs are posted. The commission adopted an ordinance to incorporate the relevant state law provisions into city code and establish penalties.

A second ordinance requires all municipal buildings to be designated as prohibiting open carry.

The new ordinances will not affect the ability to carry concealed weapons.

