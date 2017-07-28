WIBW News Now!

No serious injuries after Amtrak train hits cattle truck

by on July 28, 2017 at 7:39 AM (2 hours ago)

An Amtrak passenger train is running again after a collision with a cattle truck in eastern Kansas.

No serious injuries were reported when the livestock trailer was split in half in the Thursday morning collision near the small town of Reading, northeast of Emporia.

Amtrak spokesman Marc Magliari says that after a four-hour delay, the train continued eastward.

Magliari says at least two of the three crew members in the cab of the Southwest Chief sustained minor cuts and bruises, but none of the 211 passengers were hurt.

The Lyon County sheriff’s department didn’t immediately return a phone message from the AP.

