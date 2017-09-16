WIBW News Now!

No Tyson in Tonganoxie gaining traction

by on September 16, 2017 at 12:30 PM (3 hours ago)

A proposal to build a massive poultry processing complex near Tonganoxie has spawned a groundswell of local opposition.

The $320 million plant planned by Tyson Foods Inc. would bring 1,600 jobs to a town of about 5,000 in northeastern Kansas.

Residents fear it could also bring odor, pollution and double the school district’s enrollment.

They’re also upset the proposal was kept secret until it was announced earlier this month by Gov. Sam Brownback and other officials.

After a town hall Friday that drew between 2,000 and 3,000 people, area lawmakers said they would oppose constructing the plant near Tonganoxie.

The Lawrence Journal-World reports state Sen. Tom Holland of Baldwin City and Reps. Jim Karleskint of Tonganoxie and Willie Dove of Bonner Springs told the crowd they would not support it.

