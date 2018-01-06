Nomination for Kansas prospective judge resubmitted to U.S. Senate

President Donald Trump has resubmitted the nomination of Holly Lou Teeter of Lenexa to be a federal district judge for the District of Kansas.

Teeter, who is currently an assistant U.S. attorney for the Western District of Missouri, was among 21 judicial nominations the White House resubmitted Friday. The Senate failed to vote on the nominations before adjourning its 2017 session.

Her nomination was stalled when the American Bar Association’s ratings committee rated her as unqualified, noting she had practiced law for 11.5 years, short of the association’s minimum 12 years of experience needed to be considered qualified.

If confirmed, she would take a seat in the federal courthouse in Topeka formerly held by Judge Kathryn Vratil, who took senior status in 2014.