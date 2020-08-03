Nominations are now being accepted for the 2021 Leadership Greater Topeka program
Leadership Greater Topeka (LGT) is now accepting nominations for its class of 2021. Individuals living and working in the Topeka & Shawnee County area are invited to nominate candidates they believe demonstrate great leadership potential. Individuals driven to make a difference in their community may also nominate themselves. High school juniors or above are also eligible for nomination, given parental permission. Nominations will be accepted at LeadershipTopeka.com.
Leadership Greater Topeka brings together a broad cross-section of both acknowledged and aspiring leaders from every corner of the community for this prestigious, annual community leadership training course. The course is offered beginning in January and runs until mid-May with a two-day retreat and eight-day-long sessions, primarily on Fridays. The sessions cover key community concerns in the areas of quality of life, government, crime, business and economic development, community services, education, healthcare, and the media.
Woven throughout the program are concepts of:
Adaptive/Technical Leadership Skills
Leadership Skills: Gallup’s Clifton Strengthsfinder assessment, change, collaboration, consensus, facilitation, visioning, and steps to a learning community.
Community Leadership: The activity of leadership to effectively represent, protect, and strengthen the community.
Participants graduate from the program with a greater understanding of Topeka and Shawnee County and how to create change and get results through their community involvement.
Nominations will be accepted through Friday, September 18, 2020. The program is funded through tuition, scholarships, and sponsorships. Greater Topeka Partnership membership is not a requirement for participation.
For additional information, you are encouraged to call 785.246.6147 or email Michelle.Stubblefield@TopekaPartnership.com.