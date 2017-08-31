Non-profit organization collecting clean-up items for Hurricane Harvey before Hayden/Topeka High football game

The Kansas branch of Sheep Dog Impact Assistance (SDIA), a national non-profit organization, will be collecting items to assist in the clean-up of Hurricane Harvey before tomorrow’s football game between Hayden and Topeka High.

“We will be collecting items such as brooms, shovels, safety glasses, tarps, water, dust masks, Clorox wipes and other things like that,” said Jerry Hudgins, founder of a local non-profit organization called Sole Reason who will also be helping out the SDIA team.

SDIA was founded in 2010 and they currently have teams in 17 different states and more than 5,000 members. Their primary missions are to provide assistance to military, law enforcement, fire and rescue, and other emergency personnel and families during tough times as well as providing assistance to communities and neighbors in times of natural or human-inflicted disasters.

“I really want to help out the people in Texas since I can’t personally be there,” said Hudgins. “The next best thing to being there is helping people who are going there and giving them the assistance they need because next time it may be us who need the help.”

SDIA will be in the east parking lot at Hummer Sports Park collecting clean-up items from 4-6 p.m. on Friday before the game. To learn more about Sheep Dog Impact Assistance visit sheepdogia.org.