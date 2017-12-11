Nonprofit receives grant of $18 thousand to restore Constitution Hall

An $18,000 grant from the National Park Service has moved a nonprofit closer to refurbishing the facade of a building where slavery opponents met during the Bleeding Kansas era.

The Topeka Capital-Journal reports the president of the group Friends of the Free State Capitol says it will have sufficient funds to begin work on Topeka’s Constitution Hall if it receives a $90,000 grant from the Kansas Heritage Trust.

Topeka’s governing body previously awarded Friends of the Free State Capitol $355,000, including $175,000 for facade restoration, over 10 years. The money from the National Park Service is earmarked for the restoration of the front doors and windows.

Constitution Hall played an important role during the fight over whether Kansas would enter the Union as a free or slave state.