WIBW News Now!

Kansas Source for News, Weather and Sports - Topeka, Lawrence, Manhattan, Junction City

Header Weather


93°F
Clear
Feels Like 99°
Winds SSE 12 mph
Tue
Weather for Tuesday is Clear93°
76°
Wed
Weather for Wednesday is Partly Cloudy97°
78°
Thu
Weather for Thursday is Clear100°
79°
Fri
Weather for Friday is Clear101°
80°
Sat
Weather for Saturday is Chance of a Thunderstorm100°
77°
WIBW Weather Alert for Shawnee County:
Excessive Heat Warning until 8:00pm on July 22, 2017

Noontime Brown Bag Concert Series to happen on Wednesday

by on July 18, 2017 at 3:53 PM (2 hours ago)

The Noontime Brown Bag Concert Series will continue on Wednesday, July 19th, at the Westar Energy Pocket Park.

“It’s a downtown favorite,” said Michelle Cuevas-Stubblefield of Downton Topeka, Inc.  “It gives the state workers, the public, the businesses and everybody an opportunity to relax, enjoy their lunch hour and listen to some great music.”

Mantra Tonic, a local band, will be the featured act for the concert series on Wednesday.

“They are the real deal,” said Cuevas-Stubblefield. “If you like blues, if you like alternative, if you like contemporary, it’s a great mix of all of those.”

The free event, hosted by DTI, will last from 11 a.m. until 1 p.m. on Wednesday.  Concerts are scheduled every Wednesday until August 30th.