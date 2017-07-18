Noontime Brown Bag Concert Series to happen on Wednesday

The Noontime Brown Bag Concert Series will continue on Wednesday, July 19th, at the Westar Energy Pocket Park.

“It’s a downtown favorite,” said Michelle Cuevas-Stubblefield of Downton Topeka, Inc. “It gives the state workers, the public, the businesses and everybody an opportunity to relax, enjoy their lunch hour and listen to some great music.”

Mantra Tonic, a local band, will be the featured act for the concert series on Wednesday.

“They are the real deal,” said Cuevas-Stubblefield. “If you like blues, if you like alternative, if you like contemporary, it’s a great mix of all of those.”

The free event, hosted by DTI, will last from 11 a.m. until 1 p.m. on Wednesday. Concerts are scheduled every Wednesday until August 30th.