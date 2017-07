An area of high pressure is building back in from the Rockies. That will give us a fairly nice afternoon with temperatures close to normal for this time of year.

TOPEKA FORECAST

Today: Sunny, with a high at 91.

Tonight: Clear, with a low at 70.

Tomorrow: Sunny and warmer, with a high at 96.

REGIONAL FORECAST

Today: Sunny and hot, with a high at 98. Southeast wind 3 to 8 mph.

Tonight: Clear, with a low at 73.

Tomorrow: Sunny and hot, with a high at 100.