Norman Out At KDHE

Kansas’ top public health official has resigned.
Democratic Governor Laura Kelly announced Friday that Doctor Lee Norman had stepped down as both top administrator at the state Department of Health and Environment and state health officer.
He’d been the health department’s top administrator since Kelly took office in January 2019.
Neither she nor Norman gave reasons for his resignation in statements released by her office.
KDHE Deputy Secretary Ashley Goss will serve as Acting Secretary until a permanent candidate is appointed.
Kelly praised Norman as “the most consequential” leader in the department’s history, while Norman predicted the agency will have a “seamless continuity of operations.”
Norman’s departure came two weeks after Kelly expressed opposition publicly to vaccine mandates from President Joe Biden that affect more than 100 million workers.
Norman was perhaps the most visible Kelly adviser early in the coronavirus pandemic, but had been less visible in recent months.