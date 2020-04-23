North Central Kansas Abnormally Dry
A majority of 13 counties in North Central Kansas have fallen into abnormally dry conditions. The weekly update from the USDA Drought Monitor indicates a new area of pre-drought conditions appearing in 12.3 percent of the state. The new dry patch stretches from Republic County west into northern portions of Decatur and Rawlins counties, then spreading south into Ellis, Russell, and eastern Trego counties.
Moderate drought conditions in Southwest Kansas have crept higher again, now accounting for 6.9 percent of the state. A majority of Stevens County has fallen back into the first stage of drought conditions. Northern Hamilton County is now in severe drought.
The U.S. Drought Monitor is jointly produced by the National Drought Mitigation Center at the University of Nebraska-Lincoln, the United States Department of Agriculture, and the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration. Map courtesy of NDMC.