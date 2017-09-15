North Korea fires missile over Japan in longest-ever flight

North Korea has conducted its longest-ever test flight of a ballistic missile, sending an intermediate-range weapon hurtling over U.S. ally Japan into the northern Pacific Ocean in a launch that is both defiant and a big technological advance.

The growing frequency, power and confidence displayed by the North’s recent tests seem to confirm what governments and outside experts have long feared: North Korea is closer than ever to its goal of building a military arsenal that can viably target both U.S. troops in Asia and the U.S. homeland.

South Korea’s Joint Chiefs of Staff said the missile launched Friday traveled 2,300 miles and reached a height of 478 miles.

Guam, a hub of important U.S. military assets, is 2,112 miles from North Korea.

Photo: Korean Central News Agency