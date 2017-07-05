WIBW News Now!

North Korea long-range missile test spurs US calls for action

by on July 5, 2017 at 7:53 AM

WASHINGTON (AP) – Tensions with North Korea are on the rise. This, after the United States concluded that North Korea’s latest missile launch was indeed an
intercontinental ballistic missile, the kind capable of reaching the U.S.

Secretary of State Rex Tillerson called the development a “new escalation of the threat” to the U.S. The United Nations Security Council is to hold an emergency session on Wednesday afternoon.

Previously, North Korea had demonstrated missiles of short and medium range but never one able to get to the United States.

In a show of force directly responding to North Korea’s provocation, U.S. and South Korean soldiers fired “deep strike” missiles into South Korean territorial waters on Tuesday.

U.S. military officials say that exercise was a show of U.S.-South Korean solidarity.

