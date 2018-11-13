North Korea still developing missiles, which calls overall diplomatic success into question, says Wilson Center Asia expert

With commercial satellite images released this week identifying more than a dozen undeclared North Korean missile operating bases, it’s important to ask what effect, if any, the summit meetings between the U.S. and North Korea and between the Koreas have accomplished.

“Before all of this diplomacy occurred, before Kim Jong Un met with President Trump in January, Kim made a New Year’s address in which he said that North Korea would begin to mass produce these missiles,” said Abe Denmark, Asia Program Director at the Wilson Center. “Despite all the diplomacy, he’s kept to his word, and those missiles apparently continue to be developed.”

Whether the U.S. diplomatic efforts have cooled the region at all is still an open question, but there has been some progress on the peninsula.

“There has been a marked improvement in relations between North and South Korea,” said Denmark. “North Korea is no longer isolated from the international community. Kim Jong Un has met with, not only with President Trump but also with Chinese leader Xi Jinping and with his South Korean counterpart, Moon Jae-in. At the same time, North Korea continues to produce nuclear weapons and ballistic missiles. At the same time, the United States and South Korea have suspended their military exercises.”

Denmark believes we haven’t gotten much from North Korea in exchange for these diplomatic overtures.

“The North Koreans aren’t interested in our arguments,” Denmark says. “From their point of view, they see nuclear weapons as the only thing that is preventing the United States from invading them. Our efforts to try to get them to agree to denuclearization, to North Korea’s ears, translates as, this is the only thing that is preventing us from invading you. Get rid of it and we promise we won’t invade you. They look at countries like Libya, they look at Iraq, both of whom had nuclear programs, both gave them up in the face of American pressure and look at what happened to Gaddafi and Saddam Hussein.”

Denmark says the State Department has put the diplomatic tools in place for progress, particularly the appointment of Steve Biegun as US special representative to North Korea, but the question remains as to whether the North wants to give any ground on the issue. The continued construction of missiles doesn’t seem to support that idea.