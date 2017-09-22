North Korean leader Kim called Trump a what? A ‘dotard’

NEW YORK/SEOUL, South Korea (AP) – North Korea may be famous for the bombastic, derogatory and often-awkward English phrases it uses to slam its enemies.

But the dispatch quoting leader Kim Jong Un calling President Donald Trump “the mentally deranged U.S. dotard” no doubt sent a few English-speakers to their dictionaries.

Dotard means a person in a feeble and childish state due to old age. It’s a translation of “neukdari,” a Korean word that refers to elderly people in a derogatory manner.

The Korean Central News Agency transmitted Kim’s statement verbatim.

Kim also said Trump would “pay dearly” for his threats, a possible indication of more powerful weapons tests on the horizon.

Hours later, North Korea’s foreign minister reportedly said his country may test a hydrogen bomb in the Pacific Ocean to fulfill Kim’s vow to take the “highest-level” action against the United States.

It followed Trump’s speech at the U.N. this week mocking Kim as a “Rocket Man” on a “suicide mission,” and saying if the U.S. is “forced to defend itself or its allies, we will have no choice but to totally destroy North Korea.”

On Thursday, Trump added new economic action to his fiery military threats against North Korea.

Trump’s move to punish foreign companies that deal with the North is the latest salvo in a U.S.-led campaign to isolate and impoverish Kim’s government until it halts the missile and nuclear tests.

Trump announced the measures as he met leaders from South Korea and Japan, the nations most immediately imperiled by North Korea’s threats of a military strike.

Photo: KCNA