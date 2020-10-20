Northwest Kansas Being Hit Hard by COVID-19
A coronavirus outbreak has killed 10 residents in a nursing home in a northwestern Kansas county that proportionally already had the nation’s largest increase in cases over two weeks.
The health department in Norton County reported that all 62 residents and an unspecified number of employees at a nursing home in Norton had tested positive for the coronavirus.
The state Department of Health and Environment reported that Kansas had an average of 729 new cases a day for the seven days ending Monday.
Northwestern Kansas has been hit hard by coronavirus in recent weeks, and Norton County had the largest number of new cases per 100,000 residents of any county in the U.S. for the two weeks ending Sunday, according to data collected by Johns Hopkins University.
The Kansas health department said that cases in Norton County rose from 46 two weeks ago to 340 as of Monday.
The state health department also said last week that the state prison in Norton had more than 100 cases during the two weeks ending last Wednesday.