WIBW News Now!

Kansas Source for News, Weather and Sports - Topeka, Lawrence, Manhattan, Junction City

Header Weather


66°F
Partly Cloudy
Feels Like 66°
Winds East 6 mph
Fri
Weather for Friday is Mostly Cloudy79°
63°
Sat
Weather for Saturday is Partly Cloudy85°
64°
Sun
Weather for Sunday is Clear91°
68°
Mon
Weather for Monday is Partly Cloudy90°
60°
Tue
Weather for Tuesday is Partly Cloudy77°
51°

Northwest Kansas man shot after threatening deputy with a gun

by on September 1, 2017 at 9:02 AM (38 mins ago)

An officer-involved shooting in northwestern Kansas is under investigation.

A 911 dispatcher says the Decatur County Sheriff’s Office was called to a rural home around 9 p.m. Thursday about a domestic disturbance.

Two sheriff’s deputies arrived at the scene and were confronted by a man armed with a gun. When the man threatened to shoot one of the deputies, the other reacted with potentially lethal force.

The suspect suffered a single gunshot wound and was taken by EMS to an area hospital. The dispatcher did not comment on the extent of his injuries or current condition.

Troopers with Kansas Highway Patrol were at the scene when the shooting occurred, according to the dispatcher. 

The KBI is assisting the Decatur County Sheriff’s Office in the investigation.

Ryan Ogle joined the 580 WIBW News team in 2015. Follow him on Twitter @RyanEOgle