Northwest Kansas man shot after threatening deputy with a gun

An officer-involved shooting in northwestern Kansas is under investigation.

A 911 dispatcher says the Decatur County Sheriff’s Office was called to a rural home around 9 p.m. Thursday about a domestic disturbance.

Two sheriff’s deputies arrived at the scene and were confronted by a man armed with a gun. When the man threatened to shoot one of the deputies, the other reacted with potentially lethal force.

The suspect suffered a single gunshot wound and was taken by EMS to an area hospital. The dispatcher did not comment on the extent of his injuries or current condition.

Troopers with Kansas Highway Patrol were at the scene when the shooting occurred, according to the dispatcher.

The KBI is assisting the Decatur County Sheriff’s Office in the investigation.