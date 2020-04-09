Northwest Kansas No Longer Dry, But Drought Creeps Onward in Southwest
Drought conditions in Kansas as of April 7th, 2020. (The U.S. Drought Monitor is jointly produced by the National Drought Mitigation Center at the University of Nebraska-Lincoln, the United States Department of Agriculture, and the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration. Map courtesy of NDMC.)
Abnormally dry conditions have exited Northwest Kansas, but areas in the Southwest are experiencing slightly drier conditions. USDA’s weekly Drought Monitor update posted its first significant change Thursday morning since late February, upgrading six counties in the northwest that had been under abnormally dry conditions for much of the winter. However, severe drought conditions have re-entered western Grant and southwestern Kearny counties in the past week, while more of Stevens County has entered moderate drought. In total, 3.7 percent of Kansas is in moderate drought, while another 2.4 percent is in severe drought.