Northwest Picked to Win MIAA Men’s Basketball, Ichabods Tabbed Second

The 2021 NCAA Division II National Champion and MIAA Champion, Northwest Missouri, was picked first in the 2021-22 MIAA preseason men’s basketball coaches and media polls. Below are the complete results and information of each preseason poll.
The first games of the season are scheduled for Saturday, November 6. The opening games for conference play begin on Wednesday, December 1. To see the complete schedule for each team in the Association, click here.
Coaches Poll
In the coaches poll, the Bearcats received the majority first-place votes with 13 for a total of 169 points. Washburn, the defending 2021 MIAA Tournament championships, received the remaining first-place vote and 157 points. Central Oklahoma was picked third in the poll with 141 points while Missouri Southern was selected fourth with 125 points. Missouri Western qualified for the 2021 NCAA Tournament for the first time since 2010. The Griffons were selected fifth with 115 points.
Fort Hays State came in the sixth followed by Rogers State in the seventh spot and Pittsburg State in the eighth spot. Emporia State was tabbed ninth before Lincoln and Central Missouri in the 10th and 11th positions respectively. At 12th was Nebraska Kearney with Northeastern State at 13th and Newman rounding out the poll.
2021-22 MIAA Preseason Men’s Basketball Coaches Poll
1. Northwest Missouri (13) – 169 points
2. Washburn (1) – 157 points
3. Central Oklahoma – 141 points
4. Missouri Southern – 125 points
5. Missouri Western – 115 points
6. Fort Hays State – 112 points
7. Rogers State – 88 points
8. Pittsburg State – 86 points
9. Emporia State – 78 points
10. Lincoln – 60 points
11. Central Missouri – 59 points
12. Nebraska Kearney – 39 points
13. Northeastern State – 31 points
14. Newman – 14 points
Coaches Are Not Allowed To Vote For Their Own Team
Media Poll
Northwest Missouri was voted in the top spot by the media with all nine first-place votes and 126 points. Washburn was slotted second with 116 points followed by Missouri Western in third with 99 points. Missouri Southern was selected fourth with 90 points as Central Oklahoma was fifth with 86 points.
Fort Hays State was voted sixth followed by Emporia State in seventh and Rogers State in eighth. Pittsburg State was tabbed ninth, just one point ahead of Lincoln in 10th and Central Missouri in 11th. Nebraska Kearney came in at 12th with Northeastern State at 13th and Newman closing out the poll.
2021-2022 MIAA Men’s Basketball Media Poll
1. Northwest Missouri (9) – 126 points
2. Washburn – 116 points
3. Missouri Western – 99 points
4. Missouri Southern – 90 points
5. Central Oklahoma – 86 points
6. Fort Hays State – 74 points
7. Emporia State – 73 points
8. Rogers State – 63 points
9. Pittsburg State – 61 points
10. Lincoln – 60 points
11. Central Missouri – 38 points
12. Nebraska Kearney – 28 points
13. Northeastern State – 16 points
14. Newman – 15 points