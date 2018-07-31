Northwest Picked to Win MIAA with Hays a Close Second

Northwest Missouri topped both the coaches and media poll in the 2018 MIAA Football Preseason poll. The Bearcats received 14 first-place votes and 382 points in the media poll. NWMSU had four first-place votes and 103 points in the coaches poll.

Fort Hays State came in second in both polls after receiving five first-place votes but was edged out by a point in the coaches poll. In the media poll, the Tigers had 13 first-place votes and 375 points.

In third place, for both polls, was Central Missouri as it received eight first-place votes between the two polls. UCM had 349 points in the media poll and 96 points from the coaches. Pittsburg State came in fourth place for the two polls and earned one first-place vote from the media. PSU had 311 points from the media and 81 points from the coaches.

The coaches had a tie for the fifth spot between Emporia State and Central Oklahoma. The Hornets took the fifth slot in the media poll, followed by the Bronchos. Washburn claimed the seventh position in both polls. Missouri Western was picked eighth in the media poll and ninth by the coaches. Lindenwood was tabbed ninth by the media and eighth from the coaches.

Nebraska Kearney was slotted 10th followed by Northeastern State at 11th in both polls. Missouri Southern rounded out each poll in the 12th spot.

MIAA Football kicks off its opening week on Thursday, August 30 as all 12 teams are in action that night. For the complete 2018 MIAA Football schedule, click here.