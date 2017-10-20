Northwest Tabbed to Win Mens MIAA Regular Season, Washburn Picked Third.

Defending national champion Northwest Missouri has been picked to finish first in men’s basketball in the MIAA Preseason Coaches Poll. The received 169 points and captured all 13 first place votes for which they were eligible (coaches are not allowed to vote for their own team). The Bearcats are led by senior Justin Pitts, who received several national player of the year recognitions last season including the NABC D2 Player of the Year and the Bevo Francis Award.

Central Missouri was picked second receiving 145 points just one point ahead of Washburn who received the other first place vote. Nebraska Kearney (124 points) and Central Oklahoma (115 points) rounded out the top five.

The season gets underway next week with several MIAA teams playing exhibition games against Division I opponents including Northwest Missouri at Duke University on October 27.

All MIAA regular season conference contests and the conference tournament will be broadcast live on The MIAA Network.

The 2018 MIAA Men’s Basketball Championship is slated to get underway on February 27 with first round on-campus contests. The final eight will advance to historic Municipal Auditorium in Kansas City March 1-4 as the teams compete for the championship and the automatic berth to the NCAA tournament.

2017-18 MIAA Men’s Basketball Preseason Coaches Poll

1. Northwest Missouri (13)* 169