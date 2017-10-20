WIBW News Now!

Kansas Source for News, Weather and Sports - Topeka, Lawrence, Manhattan, Junction City

Northwest Tabbed to Win Mens MIAA Regular Season, Washburn Picked Third.

by on October 20, 2017 at 10:04 AM (1 hour ago)

Defending national champion Northwest Missouri has been picked to finish first in men’s basketball in the MIAA Preseason Coaches Poll.  The received 169 points and captured all 13 first place votes for which they were eligible (coaches are not allowed to vote for their own team).  The Bearcats are led by senior Justin Pitts, who received several national player of the year recognitions last season including the NABC D2 Player of the Year and the Bevo Francis Award.

Central Missouri was picked second receiving 145 points just one point ahead of Washburn who received the other first place vote.  Nebraska Kearney (124 points) and Central Oklahoma (115 points) rounded out the top five.

The season gets underway next week with several MIAA teams playing exhibition games against Division I opponents including Northwest Missouri at Duke University on October 27.

All MIAA regular season conference contests and the conference tournament will be broadcast live on The MIAA Network. 

The 2018 MIAA Men’s Basketball Championship is slated to get underway on February 27 with first round on-campus contests.  The final eight will advance to historic Municipal Auditorium in Kansas City March 1-4 as the teams compete for the championship and the automatic berth to the NCAA tournament.

2017-18 MIAA Men’s Basketball Preseason Coaches Poll
1.  Northwest Missouri (13)*           169

  1. Central Missouri                         145
  2. Washburn (1)                             144
  3. Nebraska Kearney                     124
  4. Central Oklahoma                      115
  5. Missouri Southern                      112
  6. Fort Hays State                          100
  7. Pittsburg State                             87
  8. Lindenwood                                 86
  9. Emporia State                             48
  10. Lincoln                                        45                   
  11. Northeastern State                     41
  12. Southwest Baptist                       40 
  13. Missouri Western                        18
For all the latest on local sports, follow Jake on Twitter @JakeLebahn. He can also be reached at jake.lebahn@alphamediausa.com.