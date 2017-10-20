Norton Correctional Facility warden to retire

Norton Correctional Facility Warden Jay L. Shelton will retire on Dec. 1 after 25 years as the warden of the facility to take the position of administrator of a retirement home in Norton.

Shelton has been employed by the Kansas Department of Corrections since 1981, and joined the staff at Norton in 1988. He became warden of the all-male medium/minimum security facility in December 1992.

Shelton will continue to serve as warden until Dec. 1. The KDOC will begin the search for his replacement immediately.

“Warden Shelton has done a tremendous job leading the facility and ensuring public safety for many years,” KDOC Secretary Joe Norwood said. “Furthermore, he’s made a very positive impact on the community of Norton and the area, and I know he looks forward to being involved in the community in new ways.”

Shelton will become the administrator of the Andbe Home, a retirement and independent living facility in Norton. He has served on the board of directors for the Andbe Home for the last several months. He said leaving the KDOC facility to join the Andbe Home was a very difficult decision, but one he felt was appropriate at this time in his career.

“Leaving the KDOC staff, and particularly the NCF team, will be a very tough thing to do,” Shelton said. “I will miss working with the staff at NCF on a daily basis, but I feel I can continue to serve the community of Norton and the surrounding area in a new role while still maintaining relationships that are important to me.”