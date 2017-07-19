A note to our online listeners

WIBW News Now is taking part in tonight’s Topeka Mayoral Candidate Forum at the Jayhawk Theater.

From 7 – 8:30 p.m., we will preempt our regular online audio stream to provide the Topeka community live audio of the forum.

Tonight’s baseball game between the Kansas City Royals and Detroit Tigers will still broadcast without interruption on AM 580 and 104.9 FM and the online stream will return to regularly scheduled programming after the forum.

We apologize for any inconvenience caused by tonight’s special online broadcast. However, we decided to air the forum in full in order to keep our listeners in the Topeka area informed of the candidates in the upcoming local election.