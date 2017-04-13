NOTO business owner catches art thief on tape

After being victimized by a shoplifter, the owner of a gallery in Topeka’s NOTO Art District wants to send a message to criminals who target local businesses – you are being watched.

DeAna Morrison, owner of Amused Gallery and Gifts located at 907 N Kansas Ave., says she was going through security camera video on Thursday when she came across footage of a man stealing a piece of artwork.

Morrison says tape from last weekend shows the suspect entering the shop and casually chatting with an employee.

“He looked right up at the camera above the counter,” Morrison said. “He wandered around a little bit and went into the side gallery. He immediately saw the piece and stuck it in his pants. He adjusted himself, wandered around a little more and walked back out.”

The man was in the store for less than five minutes before riding away on a bicycle parked by the front door.

Morrison says the stolen piece was a peace pipe sculpture valued at $90.

After discovering the theft, Morrison reached out to other NOTO business owners about the incident. She was told that an employee at Matryoshka Tattoo, a tattoo boutique and art gallery/gift shop that sits across the street from Amused, also had a recent interaction with the man.

“He grabbed candy from a bowl at the counter,” Morrison said. “The girl at the desk said it wasn’t free, so he dug five cents out of his pocket and said something about shopping for his fiancé.”

The artist and business owner says she has never seen the suspect in the area before watching the footage. Aside from the Matryoshka incident, it does not appear the man is a regular visitor to the area.

An employee at the Topeka Rescue Mission, also located on North Kansas Avenue, says staff members do not recognize the man shown in the footage.

This incident marks the second time Morrison has been the victim of a theft. In January 2016, Amused shared space with Bath and Kitchen Showroom, 115 NW Laurent, when one or more suspects broke in and stole thousands of dollars in merchandise, art and equipment from both businesses.

“The last time it was more about the business I was housed in,” Morrison said. “It was necessarily Amused that was targeted. I was just kind of an extra victim.”

As any local business owner knows, Morrison says thefts and shoplifters come with the territory. She adds these crimes are not a regular occurrence and should not be seen as a reflection of the arts district itself.

“It’s more of an annoyance,” Morrison said. “It’s usually very petty. This is still a safe area to be. People aren’t being harmed down here. It’s more of an opportunistic situation and anytime you retail, you’re going to have shoplifters.”

For Morrison and other local artists who showcase their work in public spaces, this particular theft is anything but petty.

“Artists usually don’t make a lot of money. This is more of a side gig for a lot of them,” Morrison said. “To have somebody take something that is an artist’s heart and soul is difficult; it’s sad.”

While Morrison has filed a report with the Topeka Police Department, she’s releasing the footage to the public in the hopes that no other small businesses or artists have to deal with similar losses.