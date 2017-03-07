NOTO business owner challenges Topeka to live “A Day without a Woman”

Wednesday marks International Women’s Day. The annual observance with roots dating back to 1908 and officially recognized by the United Nations in 1977 will take on a new meaning this year thanks in part to the organizers of January’s Women’s March on Washington.

In the spirit of the February 16 Day without Immigrants protest, women across the country on Wednesday will take part in a similar movement aimed at increasing awareness about inequality in society and the workforce.

A Day without a Woman is meant to show the importance that women and minorities have on their communities. Many business owners have said they will close their doors or give employees the day off in a showing of support to the cause.

Jenny Torrence – owner of NOTO Burrito, Gravity Shops and Galleries and Pinkadilly – is among those who will join Wednesday’s silent protest by closing the doors to her businesses in Topeka’s NOTO Arts District.

Torrence first learned of A Day without a Woman through following the movement spurred by the group behind the post-inaugural rallies that saw an estimated five million people gather in more than 600 cities, including the more than 3,000 who converged on the Statehouse in Topeka.

Torrence says those rallies were part of a larger effort to shine a light on a multitude of important social and civil rights issues over the course of 100 days.

“They did the Day without Immigrants, but I think that was hard because a lot of people would get fired and couldn’t take the day off,” Torrence said. “If you pulled out all of the immigrants, it would make a massive difference in our workforce. I think women have the same thing and a lot of people might not be aware of the impact these groups actually have on our communities and in the workplace. This is my way of showing that we do make an impact.”

Beyond the larger social issues that have been a heated and often divisive topic of conversation in recent weeks, Torrence feels that, in general, women and their contributions can be easily taken for granted.

“Whether it’s in your home or at your job, women, and minorities, take on a lot of roles that a lot of people won’t,” Torrence said. “I feel like if you remove those and you don’t have those additions to your world, people will feel that hit.”

Torrence calls her decision to close her doors, and cash registers, “very hard and emotional.”

But after speaking with community leaders, she came to realize that her status as a business owner and member of the Topeka Chamber of Commerce gives her opportunity to walk a path she hopes other women will follow.

“I think women need to talk to their bosses or supervisors and say, ‘This is important to me and I want to support the rights that women are deserved,’” Torrence said.

Torrence is not the only local business taking part in A Day without a Woman.

Bunker Coffee, which shares space with NOTO Burrito, will also be closed for the day.

Pedro Concepcion, who runs The Burger Stand in College Hill, says he has told female employees they are welcome to take the day off in honor of the movement.

Matryoshka Tattoo and gourmet sandwich shop The Wheel Barrel, both located in NOTO, have encouraged their employees to wear red on Wednesday.

A Day without a Woman organizers say wearing red clothing on Wednesday offers those who can’t actively participate a way to express their support for the cause.

In an era where any social stance or seemingly “activist” movement is met with some form of resistance, Torrence says she won’t be surprised if her decision elicits negative backlash.

“I’m sure there are people who don’t support this and I respect that. But I would ask them to respect my beliefs,” Torrence said. “I feel that, as a woman, I deserve the same rights as anyone else and that’s not an unfair request. This is my chance, for Jenny the business owner, to take a stance and support women’s rights.”