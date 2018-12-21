November Kansas Labor Report

Preliminary estimates reported by the Kansas Department of Labor (KDOL) and Bureau of Labor Statistics (BLS) show a seasonally adjusted unemployment rate of 3.2 percent in November. This was down from 3.3 in October and down from 3.5 percent in November 2017.

“Kansas is heading for a strong finish to 2018 as the number of private sector jobs in November reached 1,169,200, a new all-time high,” said Secretary Lana Gordon.

Seasonally adjusted job estimates indicate total Kansas nonfarm jobs increased by 1,500 from October. Private sector jobs, a subset of total nonfarm jobs, increased by 1,500 from the previous month.

“Labor market conditions continued to improve in November with a notable increase in real wages and stronger hiring among retailers than last year at this time,” said Senior Labor Economist, Tyler Tenbrink.

Since November 2017, Kansas gained 19,700 seasonally adjusted total nonfarm jobs and 16,900 private sector jobs.