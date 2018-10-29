NRA State Director outlines differences on policy behind Kobach endorsement

It’s not really much of a surprise that the National Rifle Association Political Victory Fund endorses Republican Kris Kobach for Governor, but given the tightness of the race, they wanted to make clear exactly why they made that choice.

“We have a very stark contrast here between Kris Kobach, who has been A plus rated and Laura Kelly and Greg Orman have both been rated F,” said NRA State Director Travis Couture-Lovelady. “They’ve taken completely different routes on this issue.”

Couture-Lovelady then dug into the details.

“Kris Kobach says he wants to make Kansas the best state in the country for gun rights,” said Couture-Lovelady. “Laura Kelly has supported policies that would leave law abiding adults under the age of 21 defenseless by not allowing them to buy commonly owned semi-automatic firearms. She is bragging about voting to repeal campus carry, leaving adults on college campuses defenseless. She’s voted for the recent ban on guns at medical facilities.”

Couture-Lovelady said Kelly also supports a ‘red flag’ law.

“That would take firearms away from folks without Constitutional due process rights,” said Couture-Lovelady. “We’ve got some extreme differences between Kris Kobach, endorsed by the National Rifle Association and Laura Kelly, who has been endorsed by Michael Bloomberg’s gun control lobby.”

Bloomberg’s Everytown for Gun Safety Action Fund spent money campaigning against Kelly as recently as 2016, but endorsed her in this year’s governor’s race.