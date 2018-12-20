Number of Kansas high school athletes continuing at junior college level dwindling

The number of Kansas high school athletes who go on to compete at the state’s junior colleges has plummeted since out-of-state roster restrictions were eliminated.

The Wichita Eagle reports that the number of Kansas football players in the Kansas Jayhawk Community College Conference has declined by 80 percent, from 318 in 2016 to 64 this season.

Before the rule change, Kansas kids made up around 67 percent of the conference. Now, there are more players from Georgia, 114, and Florida, 90. Kansas kids make up just 11 percent of the Jayhawk Conference.

In basketball, Kansas participation in the last two years has declined by 53 percent in men’s basketball and 28 percent in women’s basketball.

Wichita Northwest coach Steve Martin said he fought the change because he “saw this coming.”