Number of principals is fairly steady, even if some individual buildings have more, says KASB advocate

In a blog post released earlier this week, Mark Tallman with the Kansas Association of School Boards dove into the question of how many principals schools have compared to how many students. The example that has been given is the 12 principals between Wichita East and Wichita North high schools.

“The two schools in Wichita with those principals together have over 4500 students,” Tallman said. “I think that would actually make them together something like the 20th or 25th largest school district in the state. They’re really big high schools.”

With a combined enrollment of 4,508 and 12 principals, that is a principal for every 376 students, which is actually a higher student load than the average principal in Kansas. Across the state, each principal is responsible for roughly 289 students. The national average as of 2014-2015 was 287 students for every principal.

“The states that have the best student achievement have fewer students per principal,” said Tallman. “To put it another way, they would have more total principals for their population. The lowest achieving states have fewer principals.”

The top achieving states on 15 educational outcomes had an average student/principal ratio of 260. The lowest achieving states ratio was 306. The Wichita number is above both of those.

If you didn’t go to a high school with thousands of kids, which most people didn’t, that may sound high,” said Tallman. “If you look at actual staffing, if anything, it may be low.”

As a reminder, since 2000, 82 of the state’s 105 counties have lost population, so more Kansas kids are ending up in fewer schools, relatively speaking than were even a couple of decades ago.

In 1997, Kansas had 1,673.5 principals and assistant principals and 466,368, or 278.7 students per principal/AP. In 2018, Kansas had 1,792.7 P/APs and 495,356 students, or 276.3 students per principal/AP. There are more principals because there are more students. The ratio has changed very little in 20 years.