Number of uninsured kids in Kansas went up from 2016 to 2017, expert says Medicaid expansion is one solution

The number of uninsured children in Kansas went up from 2016 to 2017, and the executive director of the Center for Children and Families at Georgetown University said the number is a concern.

“Despite a good economy, which means we would expect the number of uninsured kids to go down, it went up,” said director Joan Alker. “Kansas had a small increase. It didn’t have as bad an increase as some other states, but again, Kansas is not going in the right direction any more. This is very troubling. This is a bipartisan issue that for many years our country has seen progress on. It’s really important that kids have coverage, so they can do well in school. This is something we’ve got to turn around.”

Kansas lawmakers passed a bill to expand Medicaid last session that was vetoed by then-Governor Sam Brownback. With a change in the party in the governor’s mansion, it’s likely that the issue will come up again.

“Medicaid expansion is probably the only surefire way that a state that hasn’t expanded, like Kansas, can turn this around,” said Alker. “Many of these kids parents are uninsured, and Medicaid expansion would give them a path to coverage. There would be so much publicity and discussion about the new coverage option that we think that would really contribute to reducing the uninsured rate for kids, as well.”

It’s important that parents who have uninsured kids continue to look at their coverage options.

“The fundamental question is they need to be enrolled in Medicaid,” said Alker. “That’s their ticket to coverage. Without that ticket, they’re really out of luck. That’s the first step, is making sure kids are enrolled. The second step, of course, is to really hold your managed care companies accountable that they’re providing the care that kids need.”

Three-quarters of the children who lost coverage between 2016 and 2017 live in states that have not expanded Medicaid.