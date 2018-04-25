Numbers good for Kansas fiscal forecast thanks to strong fundamentals

Chris Courtwright with the Kansas Legislative Research Department presented Wednesday morning to a joint meeting of the House Appropriations and Senate Ways and Means Committees about the new consensus revenue numbers arrived at last week.

“The estimate for both fiscal years was increased by a combined $533.8 million for both fiscal years,” said Courtwright. “$217.1 million from FY 18 and 316.7 million for FY 19. The good news is that, there is now some $533.8 million more available in an FY 19 ending balance sense than when you guys left town here a few weeks ago.”

This is the first time in a number of years that there’s been a significant upward revision of any kind in the Spring estimating cycle. There are some positive assumptions that underlie that revision.

“The previous 3.1 percent growth estimate for calendar 2018 Kansas personal income has now been increased to 3.9 percent,” said Courtwright. “Estimated calendar 19 growth has increased from an estimated 3.6 to 3.8 percent. The latest national estimates call for U.S. personal income growth of 4 and 4.3 percent.”

A Kansas based index also says the state’s economy is growing faster than was figured before.

“The most recent Emporia State economic index suggests that from February to February, the Kansas economy had grown by 2.06 percent,” said Courtwright. “Estimated real Kansas gross state product for all of calendar 2018 has now been increased from one and a half to right at 2 percent, while the comparable U.S. real gross domestic product forecast for 2018 remains at two and a half percent.”

The committees must put together and pass an omnibus budget bill between Thursday and the end of the session, scheduled for May 4.