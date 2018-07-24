Nurse Practitioners provide viable primary care option

If you’re sick and either don’t know well or don’t have a primary care physician, there are other options.

“Nurse Practitioners are here to fill those shortages across the country,” said Joyce Knestrick with the American Association of Nurse Practitioners. “We have about 248,000 solutions as Nurse Practitioners to the country’s primary care need.”

Nurse Practitioners have been providing quality health care for more than half a century.

“Nurse Practitioners are the Registered Nurses who then have additional education at the Masters or Doctoral level,” said Knestrick. “Nurse Practitioners assess, we make a treatment plan, we prescribe medications, we order tests, all of those things and we also focus on prevention.”

For those who only see their doctor for a moment when they do see their doctor, an NP may be a viable alternative.

“The Nurse Practitioner tends to spend more time and explains things to the patient and also does more education,” said Knestrick. “I think that comes from part of our past as a Registered Nurse, why we’re ordering tests, why we’re ordering medications, that sort of thing.”

For more information, or to find a Nurse Practitioner, go to wechoosenps.org.