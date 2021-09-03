      Weather Alert

Nursing Home Workers Lag In Vaccinations

Sep 3, 2021 @ 8:37am

About a third of Kansas nursing homes have fewer than half of their health care workers vaccinated against the coronavirus, according to data released by the state.

Just four of the more than 300 federally-licensed nursing homes are meeting the state’s goal for 90% of health care workers vaccinated against COVID-19, the Kansas Department for Aging and Disability Services and Kansas Department of Health and Environment data shows.

The departments released the data about a week after President Joe Biden announced that his administration will require nursing home staff to be vaccinated as a condition for those facilities to continue receiving federal Medicare and Medicaid funding.

The Department for Aging and Disability Services said in a statement that it released the data to prepare for those new rules.

Governor Laura Kelly’s office said that the administration would encourage nursing home workers to get vaccinated without offering details.

You May Also Like
Restaurant Owners, Managers Charged With Racketeering
City of Wichita Sells Over 2,000 Seized Guns
Government Rent Payments Slow
VIDEO: Washburn Football Coaches Show with Craig Schurig
Kansas Using Fed COVID School Aid For Mental Health
AP Sports
Connect With Us Listen To Us On