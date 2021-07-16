Nursing Homes Miss Vaccine Target

Only about ten percent of the nursing homes in Kansas regulated by the federal government have met the industry’s goal for vaccinating their workers against COVID-19, according to government data.
The industry’s aim is to have 75% of the homes’ staff vaccinated.
The U.S. Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services says that as of late June, only 34 of the 324 federally licensed homes in Kansas had met that goal, The Topeka Capital-Journal reports.
The state health department reported that there were nine active clusters of COVID cases at long-term care facilities tied to 51 cases, nine hospitalizations, and three deaths.
The federally regulated homes are among more than 800 long-term care facilities, including 476 that are state-licensed only, according to the Kansas Department for Aging and Disability Services.
With the federally regulated homes, an average of 55% of workers have been vaccinated.