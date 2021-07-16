      Weather Alert

Nursing Homes Miss Vaccine Target

Jul 16, 2021 @ 7:10am

Only about ten percent of the nursing homes in Kansas regulated by the federal government have met the industry’s goal for vaccinating their workers against COVID-19, according to government data.

The industry’s aim is to have 75% of the homes’ staff vaccinated.

The U.S. Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services says that as of late June, only 34 of the 324 federally licensed homes in Kansas had met that goal, The Topeka Capital-Journal reports.

The state health department reported that there were nine active clusters of COVID cases at long-term care facilities tied to 51 cases, nine hospitalizations, and three deaths.

The federally regulated homes are among more than 800 long-term care facilities, including 476 that are state-licensed only, according to the Kansas Department for Aging and Disability Services.

With the federally regulated homes, an average of 55% of workers have been vaccinated.

