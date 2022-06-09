Oakland Pool Opening This Weekend

The Oakland Pool will open this weekend.
Hours will be noon to 5 p.m.
Admission is $2 per person.
The opening of the pool was delayed after a December wind storm blew down multiple power poles, knocking out the power grid to the north and west sides of Oakland-Billard Park,
including the pool.
Evergy worked hard to secure a new transformer despite supply chain issues, and then redesigned the power grid, installed the transformer, and ran wiring underground.
Torgeson Excavating and Torgeson Electric installed also installed piping and wiring.
With electricity restored last week, park maintenance staff members were able to pump out storm water so the pool could be power washed and cleaned before being filled and having
chemicals added.
The chemicals required three to five days to balance before the pool could be readied for swimming.
A large amount of vandalism that occurred during the off-season was repaired at the same time that the electricity was being restored, and did not delay the pool’s opening.