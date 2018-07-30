WIBW News Now!

Occupational Safety and Health Administration cites Wichita grain elevator operator in deaths of 2 men

July 30, 2018

Federal regulators have cited the operator of a Wichita-area grain elevator where two workers were killed in January.

The Occupational Safety and Health Administration says in a news release Monday that Gavilon Grain LLC faces proposed penalties of $507,374 and the company has been placed in the agency’s severe violator enforcement program.

Sedgwick County authorities say 32-year-old Marcus Tice and 28-year-old Joshua Rasbold died at company’s elevator in Wichita.  Their bodies were recovered buried under 20 to 25 feet of grain.

OSHA says the tragedy could have been prevented if the company had provided workers with proper safety equipment and followed required safety procedures to protect workers from grain bin hazards.

The company has contested the citations and will appear before the Occupational Safety and Health Review Commission.

