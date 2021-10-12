      Weather Alert

October 1 Ks Crop Production Estimates Show Corn Production Lower And Soybean And Sorghum Production Higher Than Last Year

Oct 12, 2021 @ 6:14pm

Based on October 1 conditions, Kansas’s 2021 corn production is forecast at 742 million bushels, down 3% from last year’s production, according to the USDA’s National Agricultural Statistics Service. Area to be harvested for grain, at 5.30 million acres, is down 7% from a year ago. Yield is forecast at 140 bushels per acre, up 6 bushels from last year.

Sorghum for grain is forecast at 268 million bushels, up 13% from last year. Area for harvest, at 3.35 million acres, is up 20% from 2020. Yield is forecast at 80 bushels per acre, down 5 bushels from last year.

Soybean production is forecast at 202 million bushels, up 4 from last year. Area for harvest, at 4.80 million acres, is 1% above 2020. Yield is forecast at 42 bushels per acre, up 1.0 bushel from last year.

Cotton production is forecast at 210,000 bales, down 30% from last year. Acreage for harvest, at 101,000 acres, is down 83,000 acres from 2020. Yield is forecast at 998 pounds per acre, up 215 pounds per acre from a year ago.

Canola production is forecast at 6.50 million pounds, up 30% from last year. Acreage for harvest is forecast at 6,500 acres, up 3,700 acres from a year ago. Yield is forecast at 1,000 pounds per acre, down 790 pounds per acre from 2020.

All sunflower production is forecast at 41.9 million pounds, down 59% from last year. Acreage for harvest, at 28,000 acres, is down 42,000 acres from 2020. Yield is forecast at 1,497 pounds per acre, up 32 pounds per acre from a year ago. Of the acres for harvest, non-oil sunflowers account for 4,000 acres and oil sunflowers account for 24,000 acres.

Alfalfa hay production, at 2.42 million tons, is up 21% from last year. Area for harvest, at 590,000 acres, is up 9% from a year ago. Yield of 4.10 tons per acre is up 0.4 ton from 2020. All other hay production, at 3.15 million tons, is down 19% from last year. Area for harvest, at 1.75 million acres, is down 15% from a year ago. Yield of 1.80 tons per acre is down 0.1 ton from 2020.

 

Source: National Ag Statistics Service

