October 2017 is 30th anniversary of Domestic Violence Awareness Month

October 2017 is the 30th anniversary of Domestic Violence Awareness Month. The Month is dedicated to increasing awareness about domestic violence and how widespread domestic violence is.

“The Center for Disease Control and Prevention talks about this as being a serious, preventable, public health problem,” said Joyce Grover, Executive Director of the Kansas Coalition Against Sexual and Domestic Violence. “It affects millions of Americans. That’s where we start. Here in Kansas the programs serve around 19,000 victims every year and take another 24,000 phone calls from people across the state of Kansas.”

25 percent of women and 11 percent of men are affected by sexual and domestic violence in the U.S. in their lifetimes.

“We are working with our partners, our lawmakers, organizations, other agencies and individuals to raise awareness across the state about the prevalence and the seriousness of domestic violence,” said Grover. “Really, putting the word out that there is help out there for people who are experiencing domestic violence and there are things that we can do.”

The term “domestic violence” means intimate partner violence. Intimate partner violence can take many forms and describes physical, sexual, financial, and emotional and psychological harm.

“Our website is at kcsdv.org,” said Grover. “Check out the news link and that’s where our blog will be. If you are a person who believes they are a victim of domestic violence or a family member, there is the Kansas Crisis Hotline. It’s a 24 hour hotline. 888-END-ABUSE, 888-363-2287. That’s a 24/7 hotline. We encourage anybody to reach out who feels like they need help.”

The violence can occur among heterosexual, same-sex, or any other type of intimate partner relationship and does not require sexual intimacy.