Off and on rain chances continue

We can’t rule out an isolated storm later today and they’ll become more widespread tonight, but everyone will still not necessarily get wet.

TOPEKA FORECAST

Today: A few isolated storms in extreme NE Kansas this morning, with a few more possible late this afternoon and a high at 88.

Tonight: Scattered storms, with a low at 72.

Thursday: A few morning storms possible, with a high at 98.

Friday: A slight chance of storms early, with a high at 95.

REGIONAL FORECAST

Today: A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly after 4pm. Mostly cloudy, then gradually becoming sunny, with a high at 92. East southeast wind 6 to 8 mph.

Tonight: A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms before 1am. Mostly clear, with a low at 73.

Thursday: Sunny and hot, with a high at 100.

Friday: Mostly sunny, with a high at 96.