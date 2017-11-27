WIBW News Now!

Off-duty officer shot and killed man who brandished gun in Lenexa Costco store

November 27, 2017

An off-duty police officer shot and killed a man who brandished a gun inside a Costco Wholesale store in a Kansas City suburb.

The Kansas City Star reports the shooting was reported around 11 a.m. Sunday at the store in Lenexa, Kansas, near I-35 and 95th Street.

Lenexa Police Capt. Wade Borchers said the off-duty officer just happened to be in the store shopping when the incident happened.  Investigators are still trying to determine what the armed man did before the shooting.

Borchers says he’s thankful the officer was there although he didn’t say which agency the officer works for.

 

