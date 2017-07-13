Off and on rain chances Thursday

A frontal boundary with an outflow boundary is interacting with moisture coming in from the south this morning, this will allow for some storms to develop.

TOPEKA FORECAST

Today: Scattered showers and a few embedded storms through mid-morning and not as hot, with a high at 95. A few storms will also be possible this afternoon.

Tonight: Occasional rain and storms, with a low at 72.

Tomorrow: Cloudy with morning showers and a few storms, and a high at 85.

Saturday: Sunny and warmer, with a high at 92.

REGIONAL FORECAST

Today: A 30 percent chance of showers, mainly after 3pm. Partly sunny, with a high at 93. South wind around 5 mph becoming north in the morning.

Tonight: Showers and thunderstorms likely, mainly after 4am. Mostly cloudy, with a low at 70.

Tomorrow: Showers and thunderstorms likely, mainly before 7am. Mostly cloudy, with a high at 86. East wind around 5 mph.

Saturday: Mostly sunny, with a high at 90.