Officer cleared in fatal shooting of man who killed three people

A central Kansas officer has been cleared in the deadly shooting of a man who killed three people.

The Harvey County prosecutor wrote in a report released Monday that Newton Police Cpl. Levi Minkevitch “likely saved more innocent lives” by shooting 33-year-old David Montano in February of 2017.

The report said Minkevitch was among those who responded to a home after a woman called 911 to report a shooting. Moaning could be heard in the background.

The report says Minkevitch and another corporal encountered Montano after learning at least one person was dead. The report says Minkevitch knew Montano from past experience as a violent drug offender and shot Montano when he refused to drop a shotgun. Authorities say Montano killed 36-year-old Nelton Lemons, 34-year-old Michael Lemons and 36-year-old Jason Stubby.