Officer-Involved Shooting Being Investigated by Topeka Police
The Topeka Police Department is investigating an officer-involved shooting that occurred early Monday morning.
Sunday night at about 11:30, the Shawnee County Emergency Communications Center received a call about a domestic threat involving a Topeka man.
Shawnee County Sheriff’s Office deputies located the subject inside a vehicle near US Highway 24.
Deputies performed a car stop on the vehicle.
Multiple attempts were made by law enforcement officers to negotiate with the man.
The subject then displayed a firearm, and fired at least two shots before initiating a brief vehicle pursuit with deputies.
Deputies performed a tactical vehicle intervention, stopping the man’s vehicle.
About 12:30 Monday morning, gunfire was exchanged.
Medical personnel responded, and pronounced the subject deceased.
The man has been identified as 49-year-old Joseph Howell of Topeka.
No law enforcement officers were injured in the incident.
The Topeka Police Department will investigate.
The findings will be turned over to the Shawnee County District Attorney for review.