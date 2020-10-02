Officer-Involved Shooting in Manhattan
Image: Riley County Police Department
A Manhattan man is in critical condition after an officer-involved shooting in Manhattan.
Thursday evening the Riley County Emergency Communications Center received a 911 call from a man stating a family member discharged a firearm, and was threatening to shoot the caller.
Officers, Riley County EMS, the RCPD Emergency Response Unit, and representatives from Fort Riley responded to the scene.
Twice, it seemed that the situation had been deescalated, but at about 1:30 in the morning, the suspect threatened the family member with his weapon again.
Two police officers then shot at the suspect.
The 41-year-old man was transported to Via Christi in Manhattan, then life-flighted to Topeka for treatment of life-threatening injuries.
Per department policy, the two officers directly involved have been placed on administrative leave.
To ensure transparency and an impartial investigation, the Lawrence Police Department will be the lead agency investigating the case.