Officer involved shooting leaves one dead in a suspected prank gone wrong

One person is dead after being shot by police during what is being suspected as a prank gone wrong.

According to Wichita Deputy Chief Troy Livingston, on Thursday around 6:20 p.m, officers responded to 1033 W McCormick regarding a shooting call with hostages. A call had been placed to the WPD from an unknown individual stating that he had shot his father in the head and that he was holding his mother and brother hostage. The caller also stated that he had poured gasoline around the house and was thinking about setting it on fire.

Officer Livingston stated that while officers were preparing to make contact with the man inside, 28-year-old Andrew Finch opened the doorway and “stood in the doorway or just outside that doorway.”

Livingston said that officers were giving verbal commands to Finch, asking him to put his hands up and that he complied for a short time, but then moved his hands down to his waistband as the officers continued to give him commands.

“The male then turned towards the officers, lowered his hands to the waistband again, and then suddenly pulled them back up towards those officers to the east,” said Livingston. “The officer on the north side of the street feared he had just pulled a weapon and was in the process of pointing it at the officers. The officer fired one round striking the male.”

Officers then cleared the house, locating four individuals who lived there. There were no deceased bodies found and no hostages were found, as the phone call stated. It was also discovered that Finch was unarmed. He was pronounced dead shortly after 7 p.m.

“During the investigation, we learned an unknown individual had placed this police false call,” said Livingston.

Livingston said the WPD believes it was a case of “swatting”, which is the act of deceiving emergency services into sending a police response to another person’s address.

Livingston said the department is currently investigating where the call came from and that they have “promising information.”