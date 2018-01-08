Officer shot in Manhattan out of hospital

The Riley County Police Department officer injured while responding to a domestic disturbance Friday is out of the hospital.

According to a release from the department, Sergeant Pat Tiede was shot after responding to the report of a domestic situation in the 3700 block of Hawthorne Woods Circle. Sergeant Tiede received a non-life threatening gunshot wound. He is currently continuing his recovery at home.

Sergeant Tiede is an 18 year veteran of the department, presently serving in the Patrol Division. He and his family would like to thank the community for the outpouring of support and concern that has been shown during this time. We ask that you please respect the privacy of Sgt. Tiede and his family as they continue to heal physically and emotionally.